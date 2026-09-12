Jaipur civic polls: ‘UCC rollback’ raised before Rajasthan Dy CM

During the second phase of local elections in Rajasthan, the situation became politically charged when some people raised slogans demanding the rollback of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in front of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari outside a polling station in Jaipur.

As voting for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections continued on Friday, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari visited several polling stations in Jaipur during the voting process.

Her visit to a polling booth in the Vidyadhar Nagar Assembly constituency however drew objections from Congress workers, who accused her of attempting to influence voters.

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Congress workers alleged that Diya Kumari’s visit to polling booths while voting was underway was inappropriate and could amount to an attempt to influence the electoral process. They questioned whether a senior political leader should visit polling stations on polling day.

Security personnel present at the spot intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

Complaints were also raised by several voters who arrived at polling stations only to find that their names were missing from the electoral rolls.

Some residents alleged that the names of a large number of voters had been omitted from the lists and blamed negligence on the part of Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The affected voters expressed their frustration and questioned how they could exercise their franchise if their names were not included in the voter list.

The issue was raised in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister, with residents seeking answers from the administration.

The situation became more politically charged when some people outside the polling station raised slogans demanding the rollback of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The slogans were raised in front of Diya Kumari as political activity continued around the polling station.

The incident added another dimension to the tensions surrounding the voting process in Jaipur.

The Congress’ objections over the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit, complaints regarding missing names from the electoral rolls and the slogans demanding UCC rollback contributed to a politically charged atmosphere at the polling station.

Voting for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections however continued across the city, with voters exercising their franchise in the ongoing urban local body polls.