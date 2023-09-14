Jaipur Express shooting victim’s kin allotted 2BHK in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi handed over the allotment order for a 2BHK flat to Anjum Shaheen, the wife of Syed Saifuddin, a victim of the Jaipur Express shooting.

Saifuddin, a resident of Bazarghat, was one of the three Muslim passengers shot dead by an RPF constable on July 31. The other two victims were Abdul Qadir Mohammad and Asgar Sheikh.

In addition to the three passengers, RPF constable Chetan Singh also shot dead his senior officer.

KTR had assured 2BHK flat in Hyderabad for victim’s kin

Following the tragic incident, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao assured a 2BHK flat in Hyderabad and a government job for Saifuddin’s wife and family.

In addition to the flat, the Telangana government has issued an order ensuring a government job and a widow’s pension for the victim’s wife. According to the order, she will receive a widow’s pension of Rs 2,016 per month under the Aasara Pension Scheme.

Flat allotted in Jiyaguda

The allotment order presented to the victim’s wife by Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned that a 2BHK flat has been allocated in Jiyaguda, Asifnagar.

Although the victim’s wife has received the flat and other support from the Telangana government, the trial into the shooting incident is ongoing.