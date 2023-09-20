Jaishankar briefs PM Modi on Canada issue: Sources

Diplomatic ties between the two nations hit an all-time low

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 20th September 2023 2:41 pm IST
EAM S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Amid diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is learnt to have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the developments.

According to sources, Jaishankar met the Prime Minister in Parliament and is learnt to have briefed him over the developments related to Canada, sources said.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations hit an all-time low when on September 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged in his Parliament that Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between Indian government agents and the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

MS Education Academy

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had said on the same day that an Indian diplomat had been expelled.

On Tuesday, India, while expelling a senior Canadian diplomat, had described the allegations by Trudeau as “absurd and motivated”.

The High Commissioner of Canada to India (Cameron Mackay) received a summon on Tuesday (September 19) during which the Government of India conveyed its decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat currently stationed in the country. The concerned diplomat has been officially instructed to depart from India within the next five days, a statement issued by the external affairs ministry mentioned.

“The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities,” the statement had said further.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 20th September 2023 2:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button