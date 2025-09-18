Jalpally municipality neglected in higher education, students forced to travel

Hyderabad: Higher education facilities evade hundreds of students staying in the Jalpally municipality of Ranga Reddy inhabited by minority communities.

Once a rocky and barren terrain, in the last two decades around 50 localities have come up in Jalpally municipality and the majority are thickly populated and inhabited by the working class. As per the 2011 census, in the 28 wards of the municipality there are 80,374 residents and 23,961 families staying. “The population has almost doubled with close to 2 lakh people staying in the municipality area,” said Mohd Saleem Khan, a local leader from Wadi e Mustafa.

Nevertheless, there are no facilities extended for higher education by the government in the Jalpally municipality jurisdiction. In 2016, the State government sanctioned junior colleges in Meerpet, Kandukur and Maheshwaram, all part of the Maheshwaram assembly constituency. However, the local MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy did not take the initiative of establishing a junior college in the Jalpally municipality area. In fact, in the following years the government sanctioned a Degree College at Badangpet and Maheshwaram. “Our children travel to Hyderabad district to pursue intermediate education or a degree. They travel to Falaknuma and Hussainialam to pursue degrees. Due to long travel and conservative background of families, many girls are dropping out after the tenth standard,” revealed Md Muzammil, a local social worker from Wadi e Salaheen.

There are around 50 private schools functioning around the Jalpally municipality and close to half a dozen government-run schools. “There is only one government high school and the remaining are private schools. The local leadership is more focussed on real estate and not bothered about lobbying and getting junior and degree colleges to the area,” said Farhanaz, a local teacher.

The people demand the government conduct a survey in the Jalpally municipality and extend more educational facilities to the student community.