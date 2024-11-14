Jamaat-e-Islami conference to focus on Justice and Equality; focuses on social unity

Hyderabad: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi (JIH) national conference beginning here on Friday seeks to establish a strategic road map guiding its members in their missions to foster justice, eradicate exploitation and promote value-based politics in the country. Through in-depth discussions and collaborative sessions, the three-day conference will delve into pressing national and international issues and present Islamic perspective and solutions to contemporary challenges.

Nearly 20,000 delegates, including 17,000 core members, are attending the fifth national convention. Among the participants are 5,000 women members. In recognition of the significant female presence, dedicated boarding and lodging arrangements have been made, reflecting JIH’s commitment to inclusive participation. This year’s conference holds special significance, as Hyderabad, which hosted JIH’s very first national conference in 1957, once again serves as the gathering place for members from across the country. A temporary township has sprung up across a 40-acre expanse of land at Wadi-e-Huda, providing food, accommodation, and prayer facilities, demonstrating the scale and organization behind this national event.

The central theme of the conference is “Justice and Equality,” reflecting JIH’s commitment to advocating for the core values. Through various discussions, the convention aims to inspire members to actively promote peace, brotherhood, and harmony amid the present social challenges.

“In light of the rising climate of polarization and hostility this convention is crucial,” Prof. Saleem Engineer, JIH Vice President, told press persons.

The event would not only address the disturbing trend of “bulldozer justice” but also focus on proactive approaches to foster unity and mitigate divisive forces across the nation. The conference, Prof. Saleem said, would cover a wide spectrum of topics, from social to economic and educational issues, providing an invaluable platform for JIH members to engage in dialogue, learn from one another, and renew their commitment to fostering a just society. The discussions are intended to equip members with practical guidance on promoting JIH’s message of peace, underscoring the role of dialogue and solidarity in addressing India’s current socio-political landscape.

Delegates arriving ahead of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) will kick-start its fifth national Members Conclave (ArkaanIjtema), in Hyderabad on November 15, 2024. Centred on the theme of Justice and Equality, the three-day event will take place at the Wadi-e-Huda Grounds near Hyderabad on Thursday.

“As participants reconnect and share ideas, they reaffirm their dedication to building a society rooted in equity, justice, and mutual respect, values that stand as pillars in JIH’s mission and outreach,” said Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui, chief organizer of the conclave.

The JIH, he said, is not just a socio-religious organization but one that spans a diverse range of interests. Dedicated to spirituality, interfaith understanding, research, academia, policy issues, and value-based politics, it aims to foster an inclusive approach towards nation-building. At the upcoming national convention in Hyderabad, one of the highlights will be an exhibition titled “IDRAK Tahreek Showcase.” This exhibition will spotlight over 100 community and social development programmes, offering attendees a firsthand look at the organization’s impactful initiatives across various domains.

Alongside the exhibition, a business expo organized by Rifah Chambers of Commerce will feature more than 200 businesses from across the country. This expo promises to be a significant platform for networking and collaboration, offering entrepreneurs and business leaders the opportunity to connect and showcase their products and services.

The expo and the exhibition will be open to the general public and provide an opportunity for community members and leaders to engage with JIH’s work and better understand its contributions toward social progress. They reflect the organization’s goal of encouraging public awareness and involvement in social betterment, as well as strengthening communal harmony through shared knowledge and experiences.

During the next three days, the delegates will engage in in-depth discussions. Various sessions will come up with a blueprint to serve as a guiding document for members in their efforts to address pressing social and political issues in India.