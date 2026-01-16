Jamaat-e-Islami expresses concern over Hyderabad’s Puranapul violence

Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Greater Hyderabad, has voiced deep concern regarding the recent violence in the Puranapul area. The organization emphasizes that such incidents severely disturb the city’s longstanding social harmony and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Dr. Mubashir Ahmed stated that the unrest was triggered by false rumors about an alleged attack on a place of worship. This misinformation created unnecessary tension, which some miscreants exploited to damage public property and assault innocent individuals. Dr. Mubashir labeled this behavior as completely unacceptable and damaging to Hyderabad’s peaceful reputation.

He further expressed concern that, despite the presence of security forces, disturbances continued in certain localities. He urged the authorities to thoroughly review the apparent lapses in handling the situation and to take concrete steps to prevent any recurrence.

The organization has put forth clear demands to the government:

Identify and take strict, unbiased legal action against all individuals involved in the violence.

Provide immediate compensation to those who suffered losses to their property or well-being.

Increase vigilance and deploy adequate security forces in sensitive zones to prevent further tension.

In his appeal, Dr. Mubashir specifically urged the public, especially the youth, to stay away from unverified rumors, act with responsibility, and actively support all efforts to restore and maintain peace in the city.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Greater Hyderabad, reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding communal harmony and upholding justice for all citizens.