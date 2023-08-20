Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemns attack on Christians in Pakistan

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has condemned a brutal attack on Christians and the burning of Churches, which occurred on Wednesday, August 16, in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, Pakistan.

In a statement to the media, the JIH National Secretary, K K Suhail said, “Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemns the attack on Christians over blasphemy allegations and burning of Churches in Pakistan. Muslims share the pain of the Christians and JIH expresses full solidarity with them.

“The vandalisation of churches, burning of Bibles, and the surrounding houses that belonged to Christians is highly deplorable and extremely shameful. The desecration of a religious place of worship shows the intolerance and utter disrespect of fellow humans and their beliefs. Jamaat sees this attack as a collective assault on all religions and humanity,” he added.

Suhail further said that such unfortunate incidents have no place in Islam and those who are carrying out such acts in the name of Islam must know they are misusing it and giving it a bad name.

The JIH National Secretary appealed for peace and endorsed a demand by Muslim Ulema and justice-loving citizens to restore the places of worship and offer adequate compensation to the victims.

“The rising intolerance, hatred, and vitriol spreading across societies is a cause for serious concern and is hurting our moral compass. We appeal to people belonging to all communities to avoid being provoked by those who want to stoke the flames of hatred. If at all, they come to know of any incident that hurts their religious sentiments, they should only alert the concerned authorities. Nobody has the right to take the law into their hands and exact revenge on their terms,” Suhail said.