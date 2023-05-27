‘Jamal Khashoggi Way’: Los Angeles votes to rename Saudi embassy street

The Los Angeles City Council has voted to rename the Saudi Arabia’s embassy street as ‘Jamal Khashoggi Way’ to honour the slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The decision comes year after the street in front of the Saudi embassy in Washington, DC was renamed ‘Jamal Khashoggi Way’.

A public ceremony to officially designate the street in Los Angeles will be held later in the year.

The street to be named in his honor runs right in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate on Wilshire Boulevard and is a “testament to our collective commitment to freedom of expression and accountability for Khashoggi’s murder by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, ” Raed Jarrar, Advocacy Director at DAWN said.

“As we honour Jamal’s legacy, we also send a strong message that even as some rush to pander to the Saudi government for a few coins, we will continue to fight for justice and accountability for all those responsible for his murder.”

On October 2, 2018, Khashoggi was killed inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul, and the case has become one of the most prominent and most discussed on the international agenda since then.

It was an assassination that US intelligence services believe was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, although he denies it.