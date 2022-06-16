Washington: Saudi Embassy street renamed Jamal Khashoggi way

Washington: The Saudi Embassy street in Washingtion has been renamed “Jamal Khashoggi Way” after late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Washington’s local government changed signs on one block in front of the imposing embassy to read “Jamal Khashoggi Way”. In 2018, the journalist was allegedly strangled to death inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

“The street will serve as a constant reminder, a memorial to Jamal Khashoggi’s memory that cannot be covered up,” President of the District of Columbia Council Phil Mendelson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The decision to rename the street comes after White House announced that US President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia later this month. Earlier, Biden had considered giving pariah status to the kingdom due to rising concerns following Khashoggi’s murder.

It is to be noted that Khashoggi was a critique of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed -Bin -Salman, and used to write for The Washington Post. “Means that Biden has abandoned his commitment to support human rights around the world” a Yemeni Nobel laureate, Tawakkol Karman said critisising Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

Althogh, the Biden administration aims to adopt a tough approach towards Saudi Arabia, renaming the street as “Jamal Khashoggi Way” seems to be a move made in order to safeguard the US’ economic interests since Saudi is a major oil producer, and the energy prices are soaring in the US.