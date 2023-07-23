Jamia Millia Islamia gets Centre’s nod to set up medical college: VC

The Jamia Millia Islamia University has received permission from the Central government to start a medical college, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion of the varsity’s centenary convocation ceremony, Akhtar remarked that as a VC, she had always requested a medical college on behalf of her students and faculty.

Jamia Millia Islamia celebrated its centenary year convocation ceremony on Sunday at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Chief Guest of the event while Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the convocation.

#WATCH | I would like to inform you that the central government has given permission to start a medical college in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI): Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar, Delhi pic.twitter.com/5n4WSdRQVV — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

“Our hard work has been successful. Our dream of several years has come true today,” she said while thanking the Prime Minister, education minister, President, and Vice President.

Speaking at the event, Dharmendra Pradhan said that Jamia will be turned into an urban research centre for global health problems. “This should be all our commitment,” he added.

Akhtar also added that the University is planning to set up an international campus in the Middle East.

Recently, two IITs had announced that their offshore campuses. While IIT Madras’ Tanzania’s international campus will be up and running by October, IIT Delhi will establish a campus in Abu Dhabi.