Jamia varsity keeps campus closed on 2019 police attack anniversary

The Jamia Millia Islamia University administration closed its main gate, library and canteen, on Sunday, December 15, marking the anniversary of the 2019 police violence and campus attack, Maktoob Media reported.

Earlier, various student organisations had announced to hold demonstrations on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2019 violence. This action is seen by students as an attempt to refrain from gathering and protesting.

Five years ago, this day, the Delhi police charged into the Jamia Millia Islamia University and beat up students indiscriminately leaving several severely injured.

Visuals of police officers barging into the reading room and hitting students with batons emerged on social media platforms, sparking massive outrage against the Delhi police and its tactics to suppress dissent.

The police action against the students was one of the most violent episodes of state terror that occurred during the Anti-CAA-NRC protests.

The student organisations SFI, AISA, Fraternity Movement, NSUI, MSF, MSU, and all other groups except the Hindutva right-wing student organisations were part of the scheduled students’ protest.

Earlier on December 1, the university administration had released a circular barring students from protesting against the Indian government.