Jamia’s exam question points to ideological imbalance: ABVP

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday raised concerns over a question included in an undergraduate examination paper at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university, saying it points to an ideological imbalance.

The RSS-affiliated student organisation objected to a question in the BA (Hons) first-semester examination for the paper Social Problems in India, conducted on December 22. The question asked students to “discuss with examples the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India”, the ABVP said in a statement.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the framing of the question presented society from a limited perspective. “This is not merely an academic lapse but it also points to an ideological imbalance,” he added.

There was no immediate reaction available from JMI.

He added that education should aim to promote understanding and national unity rather than division.

The outfit said the question affected academic neutrality and went against the inclusive character of Indian society. It also argued that the wording appeared to guide students towards a predetermined conclusion, which could lead to ideological polarisation.

In its statement, the organisation further noted that focusing on a single community in a country with several minority groups offered an incomplete picture of social realities.

The ABVP urged the university administration to carry out an immediate and impartial academic review and to ensure clearer checks while framing examination papers.