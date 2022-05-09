Jamiat-e-Ulema gen. secy invites Babri accused to Eid Milan, draws flak

From going to international forums to defend the union government’s abrogation of Article 370 and the imposition of curfew in Kashmir to supporting NRC, Mahmood Madani, the general secretary of Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind, has been accused of doing everything in his power to show the ruling BJP as a non-partisan government.

“House Negro”, “RSS agent” or “sell-out,” are a few of the terms netizens have used for Madani in the past.

The general secretary of the Jamiat-e-Ulema, in the latest, episode, has come under heavy criticism from Muslims for inviting Babri Masjid demolition accused Murli Manoharlal Joshi to an Eid Milan party hosted last week.

“House Negro” was a term coined by Malcolm X, a civil rights activist in America in the 1960s, for those people from a marginalized community who were loyal to their oppressors.

Netizens called out Madani for “staying silent” over the persecution of Muslims in India throughout the years, be it related to bulldozing Muslim houses, lynchings, or the hijab ban. While ignoring Muslim persecution in India, Madani has actively worked to “fix” the Modi regime’s image in international forums, many claimed.

Commenting on the Eid Milan party organized by Madani on May 7, Dr. Asma Zehra, the president of the Women’s wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board in an article stated “The party is meant to send a message to the world that Khargone (MP), Karauli (Rajasthan), Jahangirpuri (Delhi), Roorkee, etc.. or lynching, Hijab, Halal, Azan, Masjid are non-issues. Everything is fair and fine in India. The threats and calls for ‘genocide’ of Muslims in India are not real and Ganga Jamuni Tahzeeb of our country has made India Heaven for Muslims.”

Netizens also expressed their disapproval of Madani’s actions, and called for a boycott of Jamiat-e-Ulema, apart from urging Muslims to stop giving donations to the organization, which they alleged gets money from the ruling BJP government and RSS.

Why did Mahmood Madani invite Murli Manohar Joshi, Babri demolition accused, in the Eid celebration reception? Why Madani ji? What message does he want to convey? Is he okay with Babri masjid demolition? pic.twitter.com/zRbySaEALO — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) May 7, 2022

Mahmood Madani Rss agent hai. — Hannan Qureshi (@Dakkani1) May 7, 2022

The houses of poor Muslims were forcibly demolished by facist but you do not feel ashamed Ganga jamuna tahjeeb is nothing it is being used to cover crime against Muslims community.. https://t.co/f4bj09k6SU — عماد پٹھان (@Alauddi82882304) May 8, 2022

Houses of poor Muslims were vandalised and demolished but Jamiat is busy entertaining RW leaders in 5 star hotels, peak Ganga Jamuni culture !! https://t.co/e4QVjoiMT4 — K (@drkouser_) May 8, 2022

1st pic,that person in saffron kurta is MM Joshi. One who led the genocidal rath yatra along with advani and uma bharti which demolished babri mosque. Shame. https://t.co/na0qbN6GGd — Harshavardhan Pingle (@pinglehm) May 8, 2022