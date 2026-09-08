Jamiat team in Saharanpur over mosque razing, mulls legal action

Saharanpur (UP): A delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind visited Saharanpur on Tuesday, September 8, to gather information about the demolition of a mosque located on the collectorate premises and discuss the legal options available.

The delegation, led by Jamiat’s national general secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, met lawyers representing the mosque side, as well as several social and political figures, to understand the developments and chalk out the legal strategy.

The delegation met former MP Haji Fazlur Rahman, MP Imran Masood, Firoz Khan, grandson of late Yaqub Khan, Shah Haroon Khan and several advocates, the outfit said.

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“The mosque was demolished the very night the order was pronounced. We have come to Saharanpur to understand what happened and decide the further legal strategy,” Qasmi said.

‘Approaching court right of every citizen’

The Jamiat would “strongly pursue the legal battle” and stand with the locals if they wanted to approach the high court, he said.

“Legal options available before the High Court and the Supreme Court are currently being examined,” he said, adding that a team of lawyers would examine all documents and legal aspects of the case.

“Approaching the court is the right of every citizen of the country,” he said.

Former MP Haji Fazlur Rahman said the matter would be pursued at every legal level.

“This is not merely a dispute of land; it is a fight for reconstruction of the mosque,” he said.

Rahman claimed that the order on the basis of which the action was taken did not direct the demolition of the mosque but was related to eviction.

Advocate Naushad Ahmad, representing the mosque side, briefed the delegation from Delhi about various legal aspects of the case, the outfit said.