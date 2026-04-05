Jamiat’s remarks against us are ‘deeply unfortunate’: AIMIM

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Shujaat Ali Quadri on Saturday, April 4, strongly objected to the description of his party as “communal” by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, calling the remark both “surprising” and “deeply unfortunate.”

Quadri, while acknowledging that AIMIM’s political policies are open to criticism and that he himself has differences with them, said the Jamiat’s decision to categorise the party as communal was unacceptable.

“It is time that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind takes responsibility for its statements and clarifies before the public the basis of such allegations. Silence is no longer an option; the truth must come out,” he said.

His remarks came in response to a formal notice issued by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Qasmi, seeking a written explanation within 24 hours regarding his alleged alliance with and open support for a communal political party during the recent election campaign.

The Jamiat’s General Secretary, Maulana Mohammad Hakimuddin Qasmi, in the notice, recalled that the organisation had adopted a clear policy on elections and voting as early as August 1951, under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Hussain Ahmad Madani, which prohibited members and office-bearers from associating with communal parties.

The policy, reaffirmed in subsequent meetings, directed members to align only with political forces committed to national unity, constitutional values, democratic principles, and India’s plural social fabric.

According to the Jamiat, Ajmal’s reported alliance and public endorsement of a communal party represented a “clear deviation” from its declared principles.

The notice warned that if his explanation was unsatisfactory, appropriate action would be taken under organisational rules.

Reiterating its stance, the Jamiat said it remained firmly committed to the principles laid down by its elders, to safeguarding constitutional values and to opposing communal politics in all forms.