Jammu: Amarnath pilgrims to get 30 pc discount on advance bookings

Jammu: The All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association (AJHLA) has announced a 30 percent discount on advance bookings for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims during their stay in Jammu.

AJHLA president Pawan Gupta said, “As a goodwill gesture, we have decided to offer a 30 percent rebate to Amarnath pilgrims who make advance room reservations in hotels.”

This initiative aims to provide support and assistance to the pilgrims embarking on their annual journey to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the majestic Himalayas of south Kashmir, Gupta told PTI.

The 62-day long pilgrimage will commence on July 1 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra from Jammu on June 30.

Anticipating a significant number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine this year, Gupta expressed optimism that this discount will provide a much-needed boost to the hotel and travel industry.

The extension of the Amarnath yatra to a period of 62 days has been viewed as a favourable development by Krishen Lal Gupta, an executive member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu (CCIJ).

Krishen, who runs the Krishna Palace Hotel and several other businesses in the Rajinder Bazar area of Jammu city, said, “We believe that the extended duration of the Amarnath yatra will benefit the hotel and business industry. The two-month pilgrimage is a welcome step.”

He, however, emphasised the importance of ensuring foolproof security and providing the best possible facilities for the pilgrims.

Guaranteeing a safe and comfortable experience is crucial to avoid any untoward incidents that could adversely affect both the pilgrims and the hotel and business industry in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“We are fully prepared to honour the 30 percent discount announced by our association for advance bookings of pilgrims,” Krishen said.

Jammu boasts over 100 hotels and lodges that offer a wide range of amenities to cater to the needs of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma highlighted that the tourism department has devised packages to enhance the pilgrim tourism experience by including visits to various temples and historical sites in Jammu city.

“To facilitate their visit to temples and historical places in Jammu, the tourism department along with the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC), has crafted packages for the pilgrims. These initiatives aim to support the hotel, travel, transport, and trade sectors,” Sharma said.