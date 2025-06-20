Jammu: Outreach office inaugurated to ensure grievance redressal

This is the second such office in Jammu and Kashmir after the launch of the first Raabta office in Srinagar in November 2022.

The image displays a picture of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah
J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated an outreach office — Raabta– to ensure efficient grievance redressal and informed decision-making through data-driven monitoring and strategic communication.

This is the second such office in Jammu and Kashmir after the launch of the first Raabta office in Srinagar in November 2022. The platform is aimed at enhancing citizen-government interaction and fostering responsive governance.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Abdullah inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Public Service and Outreach Office (Raabta) at Canal Road in Jammu.

“The office has been opened to resolve the issues of the people. Officers will be posted here, and their problems will be addressed,” he told reporters here.

Choudhary said the cell will help provide solutions to people’s problems at their doorstep.

“This office has been opened to communicate with the public and listen to their problems. Only then can those problems be solved. Raabta is a way of connecting with people,” Choudhary told reporters.

He said the government’s aim is to address public issues and demonstrate that the government elected by the people is working for the very purpose it was chosen.

