Jammu reports 47 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported no new deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, while 47 fresh cases took the total number of infected people to 4,53,214, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 30 were from the Jammu division and 17 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 18 cases followed by six in Srinagar district. Eight of the 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 380 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 4,48,085, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,749 as no fresh death was reported since Friday.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.