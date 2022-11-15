Jammu-Srinagar Highway opens for traffic

Srinagar: Officials said that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has opened for vehicular traffic after remaining blocked for a few hours on Tuesday due to shooting stones at Panthyal.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Mughal and SSG roads are still closed,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.