Jamshedpur communal clash: Over 50 arrested, internet suspended

Jamshedpur: Following a communal clash between Hindus and Muslims after an alleged desecration of a saffron flag, over 50 people have been arrested while internet services were suspended in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said.

Arson and stone pelting between two groups were reported on Sunday evening from the Shastri Nagar area and there were reports of damage to properties in the Kadma police station area.

The heavy police force has been deployed and the Jamshedpur police conducted patrolling in the violence-hit Shastri Nagar, police said.

“A total of 55 people from both communities were arrested in the case. One Abhay Singh has also been arrested in the case, whose supporters came to the police station and misbehaved. Action will be taken against them,” K Vijay Shankar, Superintendent of Police, Jamshedpur City said.

April 8, in Shastri Nagar, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, report of violence and the setting of Muslim shops on fire.pic.twitter.com/viqRwPTezZ — Shuja (@shuja_2006) April 9, 2023

Heavy deployment of forces including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) company has been made in the entire area.

According to reports, a religious flag was tied to the pole of a street light near a temple in the area on the occasion of Ram Navami. Some miscreants hung meat pieces on the same rope which was used for the flag.

The following day, members of the Hindu community held a protest on the matter and demanded police take action against the accused within 24 hours.

Sources said that a meeting of the temple committee was being held at around 6 p.m. on Sunday to discuss the incident, when at least 100 people, most of whom had their faces covered, reached the spot and started pelting stones at the committee members.

Following this, there was heavy stone pelting from both sides and half a dozen small shops and two-wheelers were set on fire.

The police had to fire in the air to pacify the aggressors. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired six rounds of tear gas shells at the miscreants to disperse them.

Currently, the situation is tense but under control.

Muslim organisations appeal to CM

Various Muslim organisations in the city have appealed to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for strict action against the perpetrators, failing which they will come to the streets to protest.

Various Muslim group leaders in Jamshedpur have come forward to urge Jharkhand Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM to uphold justice; otherwise, protests will be organised. Both the police and Hindu mob attacked Muslims in Jamshedpur. pic.twitter.com/TKlfAQvAX5 — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) April 10, 2023

“We are hopeful to CM Soren will bring peace and harmony to the region. We are still recovering from riots that took place in Bihar Sharif during the Ram Navami festival on March 30 and now this. We are disappointed by the police’s lack of timely action and instead encouraging the rioters who vandalised our mosques and torched nearby vehicles,” said one of the representatives of Muslim organisations.

“If the rioters are not punished as per the law, we will not hesitate to protest,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)