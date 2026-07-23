Jana Nayagan Siasat review: CM Vijay deserved more than this

Rating: 2.5/5

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is finally here, and if there’s one thing the film gets absolutely right, it’s delivering a powerful message at a time when the country is witnessing unrest. “Violence comes from hatred. Hatred comes from threat. Threat comes from dirty politics.” It’s the kind of dialogue that usually brings theatres down with whistles and applause. But this time, there was only silence. Maybe because the weight of the words was too real. Or maybe because the rest of the film doesn’t live up to that powerful moment.

Perhaps the weight of the dialogue needed a stronger film around it.

Well, this wasn’t just another Vijay release. It was the final time fans would watch him on the big screen before he stepped into politics full-time. Expectations were sky-high. Everyone wanted a farewell worthy of a star who ruled Tamil cinema for over three decades. Sadly, while Vijay delivers everything he can, Jana Nayagan doesn’t.

The story follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay), a prisoner who is entrusted with raising Viji (Mamitha Baiju), the daughter of an honest jailer played by Gautham Vasudev Menon. He promises to help her become a strong and independent woman. At the same time, a dangerous corporate villain, John Himmler (Bobby Deol), creates chaos that forces Vijay to confront both his past and the present.

Director H. Vinoth tries to make Jana Nayagan both a political statement and a tribute to Vijay. The intention is clear from the many references to Vijay’s political journey, including scenes that position him as a people’s leader rather than just a film star. However, the film spends so much time celebrating Vijay’s image that it forgets to tell a compelling story.

The first half keeps the audience engaged, and the interval block is easily the film’s biggest highlight. It delivers the scale, emotion and mass moments fans expect. A few elevation scenes also work well and remind us why Vijay continues to command unmatched screen presence.

Unfortunately, the second half loses direction.

The story jumps from international conflicts to cross-border threats, animatronics, aerial action and over-the-top set pieces. Instead of becoming bigger, it becomes more confusing.

Bobby Deol, unfortunately, continues to play a version of the same menacing villain we’ve seen since Animal. While he carries the intimidating screen presence, the character itself feels repetitive and lacks depth. The bizarre animatronics angle, along with the detours to Africa and Pakistan, only makes his arc more absurd than threatening. By the second half, it’s difficult to take the antagonist seriously, and the weak VFX does him no favours either. Bobby deserves better-written villains, because at this point, the ‘Animal’ within him seems to be following him from one film to another.

Among the supporting cast, Mamitha Baiju leaves a strong impression with a sincere performance. Pooja Hegde gets very little to do, while Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon make their presence felt despite limited screen time.

If anyone holds the film together, it is Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander. Vijay effortlessly switches between emotional scenes and mass moments, proving once again why he remains one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. Anirudh’s background score lifts several scenes. However, uneven editing and an overstretched climax reduce the overall impact.

The cameos by Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh are enjoyable fan-service moments, and the MGR references throughout the film clearly hint at Vijay’s political journey. As the end credits roll with a montage celebrating Vijay’s remarkable career, the emotions finally arrive, but they come despite the film, not because of it.

The biggest problem with Jana Nayagan is that it never decides what it wants to be. Is it a commercial entertainer? A farewell to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars? Or Vijay’s political introduction after becoming Chief Minister? It keeps switching between all three, and in trying to satisfy everyone, it never fully satisfies anyone.

But, Jana Nayagan is one time watch if you want to witness Vijay on the big screen one last time. His performance, screen presence and charisma never disappoint. But as his farewell film, it feels like a missed opportunity. A star of Vijay’s stature deserved a stronger script, a tighter screenplay and a more memorable send-off.