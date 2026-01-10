Jana Sena to contest municipal elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena Party on Saturday, January 10, announced that it will contest the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana.

It has also invited applications from aspiring candidates across all districts. “These elections are a crucial opportunity to build leadership that truly reflects the aspirations of the people,” said a release from the party’s State Secretary for Telangana, Ram Talluri.

According to a report in the Times of India, the state govt is keen to complete the municipal elections before the Intermediate examinations, which begin on February 25. The report also added that polls might be held in one or two phases.

It will be interesting to see how the Jana Sena, which is more popular in the neighboring Andhra Pradesh, will perform at the municipal level in Telangana.

Last year in December, Telangana held its second-ever Gram Panchayat elections with Congress-backed candidates winning over 53 per cent or 6,822 Sarpanch posts.

Meanwhile, 3,519 Gram Panchayats (27.64 per cent) were secured by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), followed by 703 Gram Panchayats (5.52 per cent) in Bharatiya Janata Party’s share.