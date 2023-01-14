Telangana: Jangaon govt hospital witnesses record delivery of 35 babies in a day

Hyderabad: In what can be termed a milestone, the Jangaon government hospital became the first government maternal and childcare hospital in Telangana to record the delivery of 35 babies in a single day, which is the highest in the state so far.

On Tuesday, a team of medical professionals, including five doctors, including two gynaecologists, successfully completed 21 C-sections and 14 normal deliveries.

Through their new record, the Jangaon government hospital has broken the previous record held by the maternal and child welfare hospital in Siddipet, where 33 deliveries, comprising 16 C-sections and 17 normal deliveries, were reported in 2018.

A senior official from the Telangana health department noted, “The government is laying stress on normal deliveries. Also, the prior incentive for C-sections has been stopped. Monthly audits are also being done to understand the reasons for C-sections. The high number of C-sections in a few districts is still a concern.”

They also added that of the three lakh deliveries reported every year in Telangana, around 40 percent are C-Section deliveries. In districts such as Karimnagar, Peddapally, Nirmal, and Mancherial, the reported cases of C-sections continue to be high.

The number of maternal deliveries in Telangana government hospitals has jumped from 30 percent in 2014 to 66 percent in 2023. Even though the national average is 79 percent, in Telangana, institutional deliveries have gone up from 91 percent to 99 percent, which hints at the fact that almost all childbirths in the state take place in hospitals.