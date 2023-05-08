Janhvi Kapoor charges bomb for 2nd project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, will star alongside superstar Ram Charan in the upcoming Telugu film RC16. As mentioned, the actress is making her film debut in Jr NTR’s ‘NTR 30’. She’s been waiting for her big break in the Tollywood industry.

Do you know how much the actress charges for the RC 16? Are there any guesses?

While the news of her casting has already created a stir in the industry, reports indicate that Janhvi will be paid a whopping Rs. 6 crores for her role in the film.



This news has shocked the industry because it is unusual for an actress with only a few films under her belt to command such a high fee. Janhvi, on the other hand, has proven that she has what it takes to be a leading lady in any industry with her outstanding performances in films such as Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The release of RC16, which is expected to be an action-packed blockbuster, is eagerly anticipated by fans. The film is sure to be a hit with audiences thanks to Ram Charan’s star power and Janhvi’s talent. The news of Janhvi’s fee only adds to the excitement surrounding the project, as it demonstrates that the producers are willing to invest in top talent to make this a success.

On the work front, Janvi is currently working on her upcoming films NTR 30, Mr and Mrs Mahi.