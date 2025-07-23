Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor, one of the most popular actresses of her generation, continues to make headlines. She is grabbing attention once again and this time not just for her films or fashion, but for her skyrocketing remuneration.

The daughter of late legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. While she has impressed audiences with her performances and carved a name of her own, a solid blockbuster in Hindi still seems elusive.

Despite featuring in multiple back-to-back Hindi films, Janhvi is yet to taste a massive hit in Bollywood. However, her Tollywood debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR turned out to be a turning point. The film marked a successful entry for her into the Telugu industry, following which she has been grabbing one project after another in both Hindi and South industries.

Janhvi Kapoor’s remuneration per movie

Interestingly, Janhvi’s remuneration graph has seen a sharp rise, particularly in the South. For Devara, she reportedly charged Rs 5 crore, her highest fee at the time. For her next Telugu project Peddi, the actress is said to have hiked her fee by another crore, taking home Rs 6 crore. And now, buzz in Tollywood is that she has demanded a whopping Rs 7 crore for a film reportedly being planned with Allu Arjun and director Atlee.

While the makers are keen on bringing her on board, they are said to be negotiating for a slight cut in her fee. However, industry talk suggests Janhvi isn’t ready to back down.

Film analysts are raising eyebrows over the fact that while Janhvi continues to charge more for South films, she is still taking home comparatively less for her Bollywood ventures , something they believe could affect her long-term positioning in the industry.

On the Bollywood front, Janhvi has two major projects in the pipeline — Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.