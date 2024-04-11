Janhvi Kapoor reveals her ideal wedding plans

Mumbai: The actress, Janhvi Kapoor caused a stir in the media on her recent spotting at the screening of Maidaan. This happened because apart from attending the event people also saw something which related to her life too closely. The engraved necklace reading Shikhar Pahariya, on a famous actor’s neck made people think that she is content being linked with someone nowadays.

In an old interview with Brides Today in 2021, Janhvi talked about what she wants in her wedding. Janhvi spilled the beans on her dream wedding plans.

The actress was questioned about her expectations for the wedding ceremony. She replied, “I’ve had a very clear picture of that, right from the start! I want to be married in Tirupati; it will be a very intimate affair. I know what I will be wearing — a gold, zari Kanjeevaram saree; and I’ll have lots of mogras in my hair. My husband is going to be in a lungi. And we will all eat food on a banana leaf after the wedding.”

Janhvi Kapoor: ‘I don’t like big weddings’

Janhvi also disclosed the moment she thought of her wedding plans and how it happened. She said, “I visit Tirupati a lot. And when taking such a big step in my life, I’d want to get married there, with the person that I love. Also, in the past, I attended the wedding of a family member there…and really enjoyed it. I don’t like big weddings — they’re fun to attend, but being the centre of attention at such a big event will give me too much anxiety!”

An Act of Faith: Climbing on Knees

Janhvi went to the temple with her boyfriend, aunt, and best friend Orry shared a video in which she was going up the steps at Tirupati Balaji temple, they all started climbing the stairs having enjoyed a good vegetarian meal at Janhvi’s aunt’s place. They started crawling on their knees as soon as they had covered a few flights of stairs but Janhvi continued with hers even more impressively as she went on for some distance with Orry giving up after taking just a few steps.

Earlier this year, in one of the editions of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi disclosed that she has a boyfriend Shikhar and he is among the top three on her speed dial. Karan Johar asked about the three individuals whom she had put on speed dial. Without taking much time, Janhvi said “Papa”, “Khushu” and “Shiku”.