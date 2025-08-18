Janhvi Kapoor shuts down trolls over Janmashtami viral video

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved young stars in Bollywood today. She is very popular among the youth and always active on social media. From her movies to her style, everything about her becomes a trend.

Recently, Janhvi was in the news again, not for her film but for something that happened at a festival. She attended a Dahi Handi celebration on Janmashtami in Mumbai. A video of her shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” at the event went viral and started a debate online.

The Viral Video and Trolls

In the short video, Janhvi is seen chanting the slogan before breaking the handi. Many people online made fun of her. Some said she should have shouted the traditional “Govinda Ala Re” instead. Others joked that she was mixing up Independence Day with Janmashtami since the two days came one after the other.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Actor Janhvi Kapoor participates in the Dahi Handi festival on the occasion of #KrishnaJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/ZRytNxkvJU — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Janhvi’s Strong Reply

Janhvi did not ignore the trolling. She posted the full video on Instagram. It showed that a local MLA at the event first shouted the slogan and asked her to repeat it. She only followed his request.

Janhvi also wrote, “Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat mata ki Jaii (If I hadn’t repeated it after he said it, there would’ve been a problem. And if I say it, then the video is cropped and turned into meme material. Anyway, not just on Janmashtami — I’ll say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ every single day.”

On the work side, Janhvi is busy promoting her new film Param Sundari, with Sidharth Malhotra. The movie will release in theatres on August 29, 2025.