Janhvi visits Sridevi’s ‘favourite place’: Chennai’s Muppathamman temple

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, actress Janhvi Kapoor visited the Muppathamman temple, which she said was her “mumma” and late actress Sridevi’s favourite place in Chennai.

Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a gamut of pictures from her temple visit.

In the images, Janhvi is seen wearing a lehenga with floral prints. She opted for a simple look, completing it with beach wave hair.

“Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. Mumma’s most favourite place to visit in Chennai,” Janhvi wrote in the caption.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to the comment section and quipped: “Masi whose actually your sister.”

Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, who passed away in an accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018. She also has a sister, Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.

Talking about ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, the film narrates the story of an imperfectly perfect couple who marry in an arranged setup, bonded by their shared love for cricket.

The actress will also be seen making her Telugu debut this year with ‘Devara: Chapter 1’ starring Jr NTR.

Janhvi has a lineup of films scheduled for release after ‘Mr. & Mrs.Mahi’, she will also be seen in ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.