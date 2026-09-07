Janmashtami celebration turns chaotic in Bagalkot

Bagalkot: A dispute between two groups of youths over singing on stage during a Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebration escalated into a physical clash near Vidyagiri Engineering College Circle in Bagalkot on the night of Sunday, September 6, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The incident took place during a curd-pot celebration organised as part of the Janmashtami festivities. Hundreds of people had gathered near the venue to watch the programme when an argument reportedly broke out between two groups of youths over the issue of performing songs on the stage.

What began as a verbal exchange soon turned heated, with members of the two groups allegedly trading words before the confrontation escalated into a physical fight. The commotion caused panic among people attending the celebration, with several spectators reportedly moving away from the spot as the situation deteriorated.

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Police personnel deployed for security immediately intervened after noticing the clash. As the groups allegedly continued to confront each other, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse them and prevent the situation from escalating further.

The intervention helped bring the situation under control within a short time. No major untoward incident was reported following the clash.

Police subsequently deployed additional personnel in and around the venue as a precautionary measure. Officers monitored the area to prevent any further confrontation between the groups.