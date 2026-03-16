Jannat Zubair, brother Ayaan Zubair attacked in Panvel: Reports

Mumbai: Television actress and social media star Jannat Zubair is making headlines after claims surfaced online that she and her younger brother Ayaan Zubair were attacked during a recent visit to Panvel. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actress, her family, or the police regarding the alleged incident.

Reports of attack in Panvel

According to social media pages and multiple media reports, Jannat and Ayaan had travelled to Panvel a few days ago when the alleged attack took place. It is being claimed that both siblings suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The information was first shared by an Instagram page, after which the news quickly spread across social media platforms. Since then, fans have been expressing concern and discussing the incident online.

No official statement from Jannat Zubair’s fam yet

While the reports have left many fans worried, no official statement has been issued by Jannat Zubair, her brother Ayaan, their family members, or the Panvel police so far. Because of the lack of confirmation, the claims about the alleged attack remain unverified.

Fans are now waiting for the actress to address the reports and clarify the situation.

Jannat Zubair’s career

Jannat Zubair began her acting career at a very young age and has grown into one of the most popular young stars in the Indian entertainment industry. She started acting at the age of eight and appeared in several television shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Tu Aashiqui.

Apart from television, she has also featured in multiple music videos and made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie Kulche Chole, where she appeared in the lead role.

Currently, she is seen in the cooking-comedy reality show Laughter Chefs.

Jannat Zubair is also one of the most followed Indian television celebrities on social media. She has more than 50 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the biggest digital influencers among young Indian stars.

In fact, her follower count surpasses several established Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty on the platform.

Interestingly, the actress had also purchased her own house in Mumbai at the age of 21, adding another milestone to her career. Today, she is not only a successful actress but also a young entrepreneur.

For now, fans continue to await an official clarification regarding the alleged attack.