Jannat Zubair performs Umrah again, says 'Alhamdulillah for...'

Mumbai: Popular television actress and social media sensation, Jannat Zubair, has taken a break from her hectic schedule to embark on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia. She has been accompanied by her family and this marks her second visit to the holy cities Makkah and Madinah to perform Umrah.

Jannat had previously performed her first Umrah with her family in December 2022. Sharing the latest update on her Instagram handle, she posted glimpses of her pilgrimage, including photos from her flight.

Expressing gratitude, she wrote, “Going to perform our second Umrah in the very first month of the year. Alhumdulillah for everything.”

With a massive fan following of 48.3 million on Instagram, Jannat Zubair is renowned for her roles in TV shows like “Phulwa,” “Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap,” and her participation in “Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.” The actress, who began her career with the 2010 show “Dill Mill Gayye” as a child artist, continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charm.