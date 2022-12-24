Jannat Zubair turns off comments section under her Umrah posts

Mumbai: This year you might have observed that the trend of visiting the holy cities of the Mecca and Madina by celebrities. Various Muslim stars were seen taking time out of their busy schedules and professional commitments this year to perform Umrah and Haj. They had also shared their photos of holy visit with their fans.

TV actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair too is currently on her religious trip. The KKK 12 fame shared several glimpses of her ‘first Umrah’ that went viral quickly. However, what caught our attention is the empty comments sections under her two Instagram posts related to her Umrah trip.

It is not clear why Jannat Zubair has chosen to disable the comments on these particular posts. It could be for personal reasons or perhaps to avoid any negative or inappropriate comments.

It is relevant here to mention that, recently we saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan getting brutally trolled by netizens after his pictures from Mecca went crazy viral. While millions of his fans showered love upon the actor, his visit to Mecca did not go well with a section of people.

Not only Bollywood’s Badshah but other celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Ali Fazal too were trolled online for performing Umrah.