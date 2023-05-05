Jannat Zubair’s mother gets hospitalised in Mumbai

Mumbai: Popular Television actress Jannat Zubair informed that her mom has been hospitalised. The actress shared the pictures with her mom lying on the hospital bed. Fans and well-wishers of Jannat prayed for the speedy recovery of her mother. Social media influencer Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh too visited the hospital to see Jannat’s mother.

Jannat Zubair who visited her mom in the hospital with pink flowers did not mention the reason why her mother was admitted. In the pictures, she can be seen beside her mom and both mother-daughter are seen smiling. The actress captioned the Instagram post, “Alhumdulillah .”

Faisal Shaikh who is rumoured to be the boyfriend of Jannat Zubair shared the picture on his visit on his Instagram story. Sharing the picture, Faisu wrote, “@nazneenzubair02 get well soon aunty.”

Jannat Zubair has over 45 million followers on Instagram and is one of the popular actress in India. She worked in the shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Karmaphal Daata Shani.

Faisal Shaikh is one of the top social media influencers and has amassed a huge fan following on Instagram. Talking about his relationship with Jannat Zubair, it is rumoured that the duo are dating each other secretly. However, both Fasial and Jannat termed the rumours as fake and said that they are just good friends.