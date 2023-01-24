Japan power company seeks to raise household electricity prices by 30%

Japan's Industry Ministry will examine details of TEPCO's cost reduction measures and decide on the actual rate increase.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 24th January 2023 10:20 am IST
Japan power company seeks to raise household electricity prices by 30%
electricity

Tokyo: The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) said that it has applied to the government to raise its regulated electricity rates for households by around 30 percent from June in response to surging energy prices and the yen’s weakening.

The rate hike application, following five other major power companies which have already filed for the government’s approval to raise prices by between 28 percent and 46 percent from April, reflects a deteriorating business performance due to soaring prices of fossil fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal for power generation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
Electricity tariff hike: People to burden with ‘fuel cost adjustment’

Japan’s Industry Ministry will examine details of TEPCO’s cost reduction measures and decide on the actual rate increase.

Tomoaki Kobayakawa, president of TEPCO, told reporters at a press conference that the company would have problems ensuring stable supplies of electricity if it leaves the situation as it is.

“We don’t want to place a burden on our customers, but we’ve made the tough decision,” he said.

The hike in the regulated rates would be the first for TEPCO since 2012 when it raised the rates in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button