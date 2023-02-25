Japan struck with 6.1 magnitude quake, no tsunami warnings issued

Hokkaido, Japan’s second-largest island, witnessed an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale on Saturday night, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake shook the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro struck at 10:27 p.m. (6:57 pm IST) at a depth of around 43 kilometers (27 miles). No tsunami warnings were issued by the USGS.

According to Japanese media, no immediate reports of loss of life or property damage have been reported so far.

Earthquakes are very common in Japan. In 2004, the world’s deadliest tsunami rocked Japan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, and Thailand claiming 227,898 dead or missing and a damage of $227,898 million.

Because of experiencing frequent earthquakes, Japan has strict construction regulations enabling buildings to withstand strong earthquakes. The country also holds routine emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt.