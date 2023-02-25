Turkey, Syria earthquakes: Death toll exceeds 50000

The death toll has not stopped spinning in Turkey and Syria ever since the two devastating earthquakes that hit their land on Monday, February 6, 2023, it has risen to 50,978.

In Turkey alone, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Friday, February 24, announced that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 44,218.

Also, 6,760 deaths were reported across Syria, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

#BREAKING Death toll from recent powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 44,218, says disaster management agency pic.twitter.com/VetvtLzO1F — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 24, 2023

#SOHR

Catastrophic earthquake | 6,760 Syrian people dead since February 6https://t.co/uZUXyibc6r — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) February 24, 2023

In a statement, AFAD pointed out that 9,136 aftershocks were recorded following the earthquake, which had its epicentre in the state of Kahramanmaras at dawn on February 6.

It confirmed that the number of people who were evacuated from the affected areas reached 528,146 people.

Asrın felaketinde vatandaşlarımızın barınma ihtiyacını karşılamak için konteyner kentler kurmaya devam ediyoruz.



Durmadan yorulmadan… 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/AeLAXeo79v — AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 24, 2023

On February 14, United Nations said 8.8 million people would be affected in Syria.

Access to the quake-affected areas was initially difficult, but rescue work continued, and the number of victims was still rising.

On February 6, a double earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, the first of magnitude 7.7 and the second was 7.6 on the Ritcher scale, followed by thousands of violent aftershocks, killing tens of thousands, mostly in southern Turkey, in addition to massive destruction.