Japanese govt aims to break Apple, Google app store monopolies

According to the report, mobile ecosystems have become critical infrastructure, but more options for consumers are required, as well as an equal and equitable competition environment.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 20th June 2023 7:29 am IST
Japanese govt aims to break Apple, Google app store monopolies

Tokyo: Japan has joined the list of countries determined to break Apple and Google’s monopoly on the app stores on their respective mobile operating systems.

Recently, the Japanese government held its seventh Digital Market Competition Conference, with the main output being a Final Report on the Competitive Evaluation of Mobile Ecosystems, reports The Register.

According to the report, mobile ecosystems have become critical infrastructure, but more options for consumers are required, as well as an equal and equitable competition environment.

MS Education Academy

The report also mentioned that Apple and Google should allow third-party payment services to access their app stores so that developers can offer users more payment options.

In addition, Japan wants the two tech giants to stop giving privileged treatment to their own apps in their digital tat bazaars, and make them easier to remove from devices instead of giving them preference.

Also Read
Apple Vision Pro could give doctors ‘superpowers’, says US-based surgeon

Moreover, the report said that the reforms are intended to lower the price Japanese consumers pay for apps, possibly by encouraging third-party app stores to charge lower fees than Apple’s 30 per cent and Google’s variable rates.

Both companies claim that the fees they charge cover the costs of their app stores as well as reasonable profits.

However, neither has any real competition and both make enormous profits, regulators believe there is almost certainly a margin to be cut, the report mentioned.

In 2022, South Korea’s National Assembly passed legislation prohibiting app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing developers to use their in-app payment systems, making it the first country in the world to do so.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 20th June 2023 7:29 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button