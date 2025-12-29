Japanese tourists mistreated over swimsuits, Santa caps in Varanasi

Some Japanese tourists reportedly faced mistreatment for wearing swimsuits and Santa Claus caps during a visit to a ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on December 25, when the tourists were preparing to take a bath at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Some devotees stopped the tourists and accused them of urinating in the river. A video shared on social media, shows the devotees confronting the tourists, who are visibly frightened.

“Don’t you have common sense? This is our Holy River. So many people are taking a bath here. Fold your hands and apologise,” the devotees were heard saying to a tourist. They also asked him to call the tour guide.

As they felt threatened, the Japanese tourist sat on the staircase of the Dashashwamedh Ghat and apologised.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, following the incident, the Varanasi Police issued a statement from the Kashi Deputy Commissioner of Police’s account and said, “Japanese tourists were questioned by other pilgrims over bathing. The tourists apologised, after which the matter was resolved peacefully. Police clarified that no physical assault took place.”

ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi said there was a misunderstanding between the two parties, which led to an argument for some time. Later, both sides spoke to each other, apologised, and resolved the issue on the spot.

He further said that no formal complaint has been registered by either party. Police are continuing to look into the matter to understand the reason behind the dispute.