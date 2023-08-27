Japan’s lunar lander, X-ray mission to launch on Monday

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2023 8:45 pm IST
Japan's lunar lander, X-ray mission to launch on Monday
Japan's lunar lander (Representative Image)

Tokyo: After Chandrayaan-3’s success, Japan’s space agency is set to launch a lander and a X-ray mission on the lunar surface on Monday.

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) aims to achieve a lightweight probe system on a small scale and use the pinpoint landing technology necessary for future lunar probes.

If successful, Japan will become just the fifth country to successfully soft-land on the moon, after Russia, US, China and India.

MS Education Academy

The mission will also place the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) in a satellite that will help scientists observe plasma in stars and galaxies.

The mission, originally scheduled to take off on Saturday, was postponed to Monday due to bad weather. It will now launch to the Moon on JAXA’s H2-A rocket from Yoshinobu Launch Complex at the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center.

“The launch of the H-IIA Rocket No. 47 carrying the X-ray Spectroscopy and Imaging Satellite (XRISM) and the Small Lunar Lander Demonstration Vehicle (SLIM) was postponed to August 27, but the weather is expected to worsen,” JAXA said in a statement.

“We will reassess whether the launch on August 28 will be possible or not, depending on the weather conditions from tomorrow onwards,” it added.

Also Read
Two of three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives achieved: ISRO

SLIM, also known as “Moon Sniper” in Japanese, is expected to arrive in lunar orbit 3 to 4 months after launch. If successful, the spacecraft will land on the slope of Shioli Crater, a relatively fresh, 300-metre-wide impact feature within Mare Nectaris, at 13 degrees south latitude and 25 degrees east longitude on the near side of the moon.

The SLIM lander aims to achieve a small scale, lightweight probe system and pinpoint landing technology, in addition to contributing to future lunar probes.

XRISM, a collaboration between NASA and JAXA and with cooperation from the European Space Agency (ESA), will observe X-rays released by extreme phenomena such as hot gas clouds enveloping galaxies and blasts from black holes.

“X-ray astronomy enables us to study the most energetic phenomena in the Universe. It holds the key to answering important questions in modern astrophysics: how the largest structures in the Universe evolve, how the matter we are ultimately composed of was distributed through the cosmos, and how galaxies are shaped by massive black holes at their centres,” said Matteo Guainazzi, ESA project scientist for XRISM, in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2023 8:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button