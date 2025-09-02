Jarange’s Maratha quota fast enters 5th day; HC directs protesters to clear roads by noon

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike over the demand for Maratha quota entered the fifth day on Tuesday, September 2, even as the Bombay High Court asked his supporters to vacate all streets in the city by noon and restore normalcy.

Noting that Mumbai was “literally paralysed” due to Maratha agitation, which has violated all conditions and brought the city to a standstill, the HC on Monday stated it was giving an “opportunity” to Jarange and protesters to ensure all streets are vacated and cleaned by Tuesday noon.

Describing the situation as grim on Monday as Jarange continued his agitation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the HC, during a special hearing, observed that all pre-agitation conditions had been violated and asked protesters to stay within the confines of the designated area for the stir.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad said since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the Maharashtra government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

The government shall also ensure no more protesters enter the city henceforth, it said.

As the HC came down heavily on protesters for not remaining at Azad Maidan – the designated place for the agitation – and blocking vital areas and roads in south Mumbai, the 43-year-old activist asked his supporters to follow the court directives and not inconvenience people by roaming on streets.

Jarange, who is demanding inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category for reservation benefits, stopped drinking water on Monday afternoon, but took some sips in the evening while addressing his supporters after the HC directives.

Mumbai: Maratha community members during their protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) seeking reservation for the community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Activist Manoj Jarange stopped drinking water on Monday as his hunger strike at Azad Maidan over the Maratha quota demand entered the fourth day. (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his administration will implement the HC directives on the Maratha quota protest and added the Mahayuti government is deliberating on finding legal options to resolve the standoff.

The high court noted the protesters have gathered at vital places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations, Marine Drive promenade and even the HC building.

“We are giving Jarange and his supporters an opportunity to rectify the situation immediately and ensure the streets are vacated and cleaned up by Tuesday noon,” the bench said.

The HC, while posting the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, said if by then Jarange’s health worsens, the government shall administer medical assistance to him.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that permission for the protest was granted only till August 29.

Jarange and his supporters have violated every single condition and undertaking, he argued.

If Jarange’s statement that lakhs of more such protesters will come in, then how does the state government plan to deal with the situation, the court asked.

“He has said he will go on a fast till death and will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met. He (Jarange) is giving a clear threat. Why is the state government not getting the roads cleared? As per the assurance given by Jarange, life in Mumbai will not come to standstill. Every assurance is violated,” the bench said.

“Why are the protesters not sitting only at Azad Maidan and loitering everywhere else, the court sought to know. We want normalcy. Protesters are bathing and cooking and defecating on the streets,” the HC said.

Earlier on Monday, doctors examined the health of Jarange, who launched his hunger strike on August 29.

The activist accused CM Fadnavis of deliberately delaying a decision on the issue. “It is so easy to take a decision (on providing quota to Marathas). The government has to just say it is implementing Hyderabad, Satara and other gazetteers and declare all Marathas in Marathwada as Kunbis. The distribution of such certificates can be done by district collectors and tehsildars,” Jarange claimed.

Ready for talks with govt: Jarange

Jarange said he is ready for talks with the government, but asserted he will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met.

“I am ready for talks with the government,” the 43-year-old activist said, addressing his supporters on the fifth day of his protest at Azad Maidan.

“I can go to any extent if you also do that. I am not moving out of here till my demands are met. If you try to arrest or evict us from Mumbai, it will be dangerous for you,” he warned.

He alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was giving false information to the Bombay High Court (over the quota agitation) and that he would have to “pay a price” for it.

Nobody can stop Maratha protesters from coming to Mumbai by this weekend, Jarange said.

“You will not know whether they are Mumbaikars or Marathas. Next Monday, whatever happens will be because of Fadnavis’ mistake,” Jarange claimed, adding he has no bitterness towards the CM.

“If I die, you (Marathas) should stay calm,” he said.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan at the earliest, claiming they violated conditions laid down for the protest.

“I am confident that the high court will give poor Marathas justice. We are following all directives of the high court. There are 4,000 to 5,000 protesters. Give us homes if you wish,” he said.

He said the government should issue a GR saying it is implementing Hyderabad and Satara gazetteers to declare Marathas as Kunbis.

The notification, which extends quota benefits associated with the OBC community to the “sage-soyare” (blood relatives) of eligible Marathas, should also be implemented immediately, Jarange said.

Talking to reporters at the protest venue, he claimed that retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, who met him on Saturday at Azad Maidan, had told him that the study of Hyderabad and Satara gazetteers has been completed.

Jarange said he is 100 per cent confident that the court will give justice to the Maratha community.