Jashn-e-Baharan of MANUU conducts mega job fest

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) inaugurated on Monday a Mega Job Fair for students. The aspirants included other institutions of vocational, technical and professional streams at MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad.

One hundred and fifty-eight candidates from MANUU and other institutions were selected by a host of companies.

The job fair was conducted by the Training and Placement Cell of MANUU in collaboration with Galaxy Placement Services and Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm as part of “Jashn-e-Baharan 2023”organized by MANUU Students’ Union (MSU).

Prof. Hasan thanked GALAXY and AMP for their collaboration and appreciated their visiting MANUU to select students. He stressed upon the students to arm themselves with the requirements of the market.

According to Dr. Md. Yousuf Khan, I/c T&PC, 58 companies participated in the job fair and conducted interviews of the students. The interviews were attended by 819 candidates. Three hundred and forty-two of them were shortlisted whereas 158 students got selected on the spot.

Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean Students’ Welfare, Prof Abdul Wahid, Dean School of Technology, Dr Husamuddin CEO, Galaxy Group of Institutions, Shahid Haider, Head Employment & Training AMP, were present during the entire process.