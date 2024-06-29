Jasmin Bhasin: A glimpse into the luxurious life of a TV star

Mumbai: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She gained fame through her captivating presence on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and has also made her mark in the Punjabi film industry.

Known for her roles in TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Jasmin enjoys a massive fan following. She has also participated another India’s biggest reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Did you know that Jasmin Bhasin is one of the richest contestants of Bigg Boss? Keep reading to know her net worth and expensive things that she owns.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Net Worth 2024

Her estimated net worth is over Rs 41 crores. She earns money from her films, TV shows, Instagram, brand endorsements, YouTube vlogs, and more.

List Of Her Pricey Possessions

1. Mumbai Home

Owning a home in Mumbai is a dream for many, especially for actors. In 2021, Jasmin fulfilled this dream by buying a cozy and warm house in Mumbai worth crores.

2. Luxurious Car

Jasmin gifted herself a Mercedes-Benz GLC in 2022, one of the best-selling models of the German brand, worth around Rs 75 lakhs.

3. Expensive Watch

She was spotted wearing a luxurious Rolex watch worth Rs 13.48 lakhs during Heeramandi screening recently.

4. Pricey Lavish Bags Collection

Jasmin is a fashionista with a special love for luxury bags. She once flaunted her huge collection in a vlog. Despite initially thinking buying luxury bags was a waste of money, her admiration grew, and she started purchasing them.