Jasmin Bhasin had secret marriage? Her latest photo leaves fans curious

Mumbai: Actress Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most followed stars in the television industry. She rose to fame with her stint in India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 14. Her strong personality won millions of hearts. She often grabs headlines for her relationship with television actor, Aly Goni. Jasmin is in news again today, courtesy her latest Instagram post.

Jasmin Bhasin, who is a happy-go-lucky person, is very active on her official social media handle. She shared a photo on her photo-sharing app which has now sparked wedding rumours with her beau Aly Goni. In the picture shared by the actress, she can be seen wearing chooda (bridal bangles) in her hands while happily smiling for the camera. “Shining and smiling,” Jasmin captioned her post.

Scores of fans chimmed commented on the post who wanted to know if she and Aly Goni had secretly tied the knot. “Omg the bangles… Did you and Aly get married?” one asked. However, an Instagram user clarified that it was a behind-the-scenes picture from her music video Pyaar Karte Ho Na, which also featured Mohsin Khan.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Goni who were friends before, fell in love on Bigg Boss 14. Their chemistry on the show was much loved by their fans. The couple, who leaves no chance to paint the town with love, also did a couple of music videos together like Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Tony Kakkar’s song, Tera Suit.