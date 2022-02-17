Jatara tribal fair in Mulugu worth UNESCO tag: Officials

HYDERABAD: Various officials and experts have opined that the famous tribal fair (Sammakka-Saralamma jatara) is a unique intangible heritage event that deserves the UNESCO tag.

According to authorities, the increasing number of tourists would generate local jobs such as transportation, hotels, and souvenir stores, peddlers, among others.

UNESCO had recognised nine historic events in the India, including Durga Puja (2021), Kumbh Mela (2017), Nouruz (2016), Yoga (2014), Ramlila (2008), and others, according to experts and authorities.

“The tribal jatara is no less significant than these intangible heritage events,” authorities said speaking to The New Indian Express, adding that it fits within UNESCO’s ‘Social customs, rituals, and festive events’ – one of the organisation’s five core categories.

In the Indian state of Telangana, the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is a celebration of Hindu tribal goddesses. This Jatara is notable for hosting one of the world’s largest human gatherings.

Known as one of the largest tribal congregations across the globe, it is celebrated every two years in the memory of Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, setting the lush forests of Medaram in Tadvai Mandal of Mulugu district, resonating with tunes of tradition.

The Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, a vibrant four-day festival in Telangana, goes on from February 16 till 19, 2022.