Jawahar Nagar dump yard relocation sought, JAC meets Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Hyderabad Jawahar Nagar Anti-Dumping Yard Joint Action Committee (JAC) met Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, May 4 and submitted a petition seeking the relocation of the dumping yard.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Chamakura Malla Reddy, Medchal District Congress Committee President Thotakura Vajresh Yadav, former MLA Sudheer Reddy, Singireddy Harivardhan Reddy, JAC Convenor Shankar Narayan, and other JAC leaders were present at the event.

At present, Jawahar Nagar is the only dump yard in the entire city of Hyderabad. According to 2024 estimates, 8,000 tonnes of garbage are transported to the dump yard every day.

In the last session of the Telangana Assembly, Malla Reddy had pointed out the massive amounts of waste being dumped at the Jawahar Nagar dump yard, causing severe health issues and even deaths.

He said that under KCR’s chief ministership, a 48 MW waste-to-energy plant and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) were set up. “Now, the entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) waste is being dumped here. Roads, drains, lights, drinking water, everything is pathetic,” he alleged.

Responding to this, IT minister Sridhar Babu said that the state government has decided to establish at least three new dump yards in different parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits to reduce the burden on the Jawaharnagar dump yard.

He added that experts from IIT Bombay have been engaged to provide technical solutions to address the persistent stench from the site.

Recently, a study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) ranked the Jawahar Nagar landfill among the world’s top methane polluters. Making the fourth position among 25 sites globally, Jawahar Nagar has recorded emissions of 5.9 tonnes of methane per hour.

The study highlighted that a source emitting 5 tonnes of methane every hour has a climate impact similar to one million SUVs.