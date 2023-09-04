Jawan: List of theatres with cheap ticket prices in Hyderabad

Advance ticket bookings for Jawan have already kicked off, and the rush at ticket counters and online platforms is nothing short of remarkable

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 2:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: The excitement among fans is palpable as the release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated movie ‘Jawan’ draws closer. With just two days left until the big premiere on September 7, Bollywood enthusiasts are gearing up for a cinematic treat.

Advance ticket bookings have already kicked off, and the rush at ticket counters and online platforms is nothing short of remarkable. In a matter of hours, most theaters are reporting nearly sold-out shows for the opening day, creating a frenzy among moviegoers eager to witness SRK’s magic on the big screen.

And for those who are looking to watch Jawan without burning a hole in their pockets, we’ve compiled a list of theaters offering the most affordable ticket prices in Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

Jawan Ticket Prices In Hyderabad

  • Aradhana Theatre: Tarnaka — ( Rs 100, Rs 150)
  • Asian Swapna 70mm: Kattedan — (Rs 175, Rs 110)
  • Asian Tarakarama Cineplex: Kachiguda — (Rs 175)
  • Devi 70MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads — ( Rs 50, Rs 175 and Rs 110)
  • Lakshmi Kala Mandir: Alwal — (Rs 110, Rs 175)
  • Metro Cinema: Bahadurpura — (Rs 110, Rs 175)
  • Mukta A2 Cinemas, Ramakrishna: Abids — (Rs 50, Rs 150)
  • Priya Theatre: Malleypally — (Rs 80, Rs 110, Rs 175)
  • Sree Sai Raja Theatre: Musheerabad — (Rs 50, Rs 110)
  • Vimal 70mm: Balanagar — (Rs 110, Rs 175)
  • Yadagiri Theatre: Santosh Nagar — (Rs 50, Rs 80, Rs 110)

Box Office Collections Day 1

Jawan is expected to perform very well at the box office. SRK is likely to deliver a consecutive second Rs 100 crore on opening day worldwide just like Pathaan. Jawan could also become another Rs 1000 crore grosser

