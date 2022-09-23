JD(S) holds demonstration inside Karnataka assembly over alleged irregularities in education institution

The demonstration was withdrawn after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the JD(S) legislators that the government will look into the matter, party sources told

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday staged a sit-in demonstration inside the Karnataka Assembly demanding fair probe into alleged irregularities in a prominent educational institution in Bengaluru.

The JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy led the agitation after the BJP government did not heed to his demand for an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Kumaraswamy had spoken on this issue for over two hours and 10 minutes in the Karnataka Assembly, highlighting how an institution run by a public trust has slipped into the private hands.

According to him, the state government too had provided land to the institution besides availing financial support.

However, the state Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had not agreed with his allegations and also did not entertain the request for probe, which had irked Kumaraswamy following which he decided to stage a protest on this issue even after the assembly proceedings were over.

The demonstration was withdrawn after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the JD(S) legislators that the government will look into the matter, party sources told

