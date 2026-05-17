JD(S) wants changes in certain provisions in One Nation-One Election proposal

The Parliamentary Joint Committee held discussions with political parties in Bengaluru on Saturday regarding the Constitution Amendment Bill connected to 'One Nation-One Election' and sought their suggestions and opinions.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:03 pm IST
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Bengaluru: The JD(S) has requested its ally BJP to make changes in certain provisions of the proposed 129th Constitutional Amendment Bill linked to the ONOE proposal, particularly the special powers proposed to be given to the ECI to recommend postponement of elections in any state.

The Parliamentary Joint Committee held discussions with political parties in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 16, regarding the Constitution Amendment Bill connected to ‘One Nation-One Election’ and sought their suggestions and opinions.

The JD(S) said suitable amendments had been proposed to the provisions empowering the Election Commission of India to recommend to the President the deferment of state elections, while also seeking legal safeguards for the stability of coalition governments and protection for regional parties during simultaneous elections.

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“With regard to the Bill, the JD(S) extended support to the Constitutional amendment with certain conditions and amendments, while suggesting safeguards to ensure that regional parties are not adversely affected by the aggressive election campaigns of national parties during simultaneous elections,” the statement said.

The party stated that coalition governments have been formed and functioning at both the state and national levels for several decades in recent years, and “there is a need for legal protection to ensure their stability”.

“Therefore, it also suggested incorporating legal safeguards for the stability of coalition governments in the proposed Constitutional amendment,” the party, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said.

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The proposed Constitutional amendment grants special powers to the ECI to recommend to the President the postponement of elections in any state. Suitable amendments to these special powers have been proposed, the party said.

“On the above stated subjects, suitable submissions were made to the JPC,” the party said in a statement, which has been posted on its ‘X’ handle.

According to the statement, the JD(S) delegation was led by M Mallesh Babu and included former MP D Kupendra Reddy, former Assembly Deputy Speaker M Krishna Reddy, former minister Venkatrao Nadagouda, MLA T N Javarayi Gowda, former MLA K A Tippeswamy and party legal cell president A P Ranganath.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:03 pm IST

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