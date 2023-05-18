JD(U) serves notice to Bihar BJP chief over his ‘liquor’ remark

Patna: Janata Dal(United) district president of Munger, Nachiketa Mandal has served a notice to BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary for his allegation on Lalan Singh.

Chaudhary had alleged that Lalan Singh had thrown a mutton-rice party in Munger last week where liquor was served.

Following his allegation, Nachiketa Mandal said that the statement of Samrat Chaudhary was attributed to maligning the image of Lalan Singh and the entire people of Munger.

The legal notice further asked Chaudhary to provide evidence within 15 days that liquor was served during the mutton-rice party, failing which the complainant will file a case against him.

Mandal, in his legal notice also said that his party had hosted the feast to encourage members working on the ground. A large number of ground workers are associated with Lalan Singh, he said.

After the legal notice, Samrat Chaudhary retaliated through a tweet, He said: “Nitish Babu, I am neither afraid of your conspiracy nor will stop here.”