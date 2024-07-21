JD(U)’s J-K unit asks Nitish to reconsider alliance with BJP at Centre

"JD(U) was trying to bring the Islamic scholars in Kashmir back to the mainstream but the BJP was allegedly creating obstacles in these efforts," D(U) state general secretary said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday, July 21, asked the party’s national president Nitish Kumar to reconsider the alliance with the BJP at the Centre.

“The actions of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir have forced us to appeal to our national leader Nitish Kumar to reconsider our participation in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” JD(U) state general secretary Vivek Bali said here.

He said the JD(U) was trying to bring the Islamic scholars in Kashmir back to the mainstream but the BJP was allegedly creating obstacles in these efforts.

“We are trying to bring these Islamic scholars back into the system so that they can contribute to nation building. We cannot leave them out. However, the BJP finds ways and means to create obstacles in this,” Bali added.

